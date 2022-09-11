Allstate Corp Trims Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Allstate Corp lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,932 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 86,747 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.4 %

ABT stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,781,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,613. The firm has a market cap of $189.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.61. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.21 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Erste Group Bank downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

