Allstate Corp Trims Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Allstate Corp lessened its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,631 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $11,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Kenfarb & CO. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 13.1% in the first quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,297,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,662,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,554 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $5,132,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Prologis by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.38.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,516,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,477. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.81 and a 200-day moving average of $137.27. The stock has a market cap of $95.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.20%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

