Alpha Square Group S LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Alpha Square Group S LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 56.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $161.25 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.19 and a 52 week high of $172.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

