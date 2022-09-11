Alpha Square Group S LLC Makes New $7.31 Million Investment in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Alpha Square Group S LLC bought a new position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,000. Wix.com comprises about 1.0% of Alpha Square Group S LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.13.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Wix.com stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.54. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $53.12 and a 52 week high of $228.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.25. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 333.40%. The firm had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Further Reading

