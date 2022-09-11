Alpha Square Group S LLC Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Alpha Square Group S LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 588.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $145.71 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $175.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.54 and a 200-day moving average of $142.22. The company has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.64.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

