Alpha Square Group S LLC Purchases 7,000 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Alpha Square Group S LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,463,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,442,000 after purchasing an additional 77,846 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $81.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.70 and a 200-day moving average of $92.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $422.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $73.74 and a 52-week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

