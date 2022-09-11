Alpha Square Group S LLC Takes $302,000 Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Alpha Square Group S LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,922,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,378,000 after acquiring an additional 17,187,737 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,467,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,288 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,996,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771,898 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,768,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,873 shares during the period. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 14,929,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,309 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.23.

