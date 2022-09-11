Alpha Square Group S LLC Takes $761,000 Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Alpha Square Group S LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 29.5% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 222,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,380,000 after buying an additional 57,320 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 109.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after buying an additional 18,671 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,469,000 after buying an additional 77,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SHW. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.2 %

SHW stock opened at $240.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.19. The company has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

