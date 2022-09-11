Alpha Square Group S LLC Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Alpha Square Group S LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in General Motors by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in General Motors by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after buying an additional 2,472,288 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 338.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in General Motors by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 370,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after buying an additional 29,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

