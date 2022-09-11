Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Sold by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,429 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP owned about 0.10% of Alteryx worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in Alteryx by 42.3% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 132,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,449,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter worth $215,000. Collaborative Holdings Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at about $6,795,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at about $3,498,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AYX. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alteryx to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.73.

Alteryx Trading Up 6.3 %

AYX stock traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.44. 1,219,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.65. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $81.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.74.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $180.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.90 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 75.48% and a negative net margin of 48.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx Profile



Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Featured Articles

