American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,359 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 16.01% of American Century Multisector Income ETF worth $19,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Multisector Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $893,000.

MUSI traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $43.82. The company had a trading volume of 837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885. American Century Multisector Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.57 and a 1 year high of $50.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.18.

