American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.92.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

AEO opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.64. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 11,932 shares of company stock worth $139,435 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $37,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.