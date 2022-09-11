American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,789 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 0.9% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,377,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $993,440,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in American Express by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,350 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in American Express by 112.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $241,901,000 after acquiring an additional 685,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in American Express by 1,051.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $94,636,000 after acquiring an additional 528,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock opened at $158.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.74. The company has a market capitalization of $118.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

