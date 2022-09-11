Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $336.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $316.70.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $286.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.95 and its 200 day moving average is $270.25. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.01%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,466,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 917.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 679,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,102,000 after buying an additional 613,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,352,000 after buying an additional 302,243 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,166.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 312,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,358,000 after buying an additional 288,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after buying an additional 270,755 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

