Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Position Reduced by Palo Alto Investors LP

Palo Alto Investors LP decreased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,903,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 210,282 shares during the quarter. Amicus Therapeutics comprises about 7.3% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Palo Alto Investors LP owned about 3.54% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $93,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,185,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,934,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,020,000 after buying an additional 1,432,498 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,719,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,417,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics

In related news, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $111,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 291,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $111,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 291,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $83,848.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 922,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,387,935.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,619 shares of company stock valued at $972,686. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

FOLD stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,547,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,273. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average is $9.49.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.55% and a negative net margin of 87.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.