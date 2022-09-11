Analysts Set InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Target Price at $5,535.00

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5,535.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,980 ($60.17) to GBX 5,000 ($60.42) in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,755 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 285.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 45,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

InterContinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $56.72 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $73.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average of $61.37.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.439 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.