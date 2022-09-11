Analysts Set Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Target Price at GBX 93

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 93 ($1.12).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Marston’s from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 50 ($0.60) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Marston’s Price Performance

MARS stock opened at GBX 46.14 ($0.56) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 44.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 60.08. The company has a market capitalization of £292.60 million and a P/E ratio of -16.48. Marston’s has a 52-week low of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 85 ($1.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.24, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Insider Transactions at Marston’s

Marston’s Company Profile

In other news, insider Hayleigh Lupino acquired 54,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £19,981.11 ($24,143.44).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

