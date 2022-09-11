Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRS. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 769.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after buying an additional 2,033,260 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 166.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,045,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after buying an additional 1,903,508 shares during the period. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Antares Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,523,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,800,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,556,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 311.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,037,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 785,443 shares during the period. 50.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.