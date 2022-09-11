Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives $77.72 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.72.

APO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.38. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 28,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 139,650 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

