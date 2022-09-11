Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Acquires 6,518 Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned approximately 0.87% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRPC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,252,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after buying an additional 112,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Stock Performance

NYSE:PRPC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. 9,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,837. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $9.93.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Profile

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

