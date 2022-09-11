Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Acquires Shares of 1,712,091 HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMAU)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMAU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,712,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,087,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in HCM Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $500,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $633,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $978,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in HCM Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Get HCM Acquisition alerts:

HCM Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

HCMAU stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.07. 152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,189. HCM Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02.

About HCM Acquisition

HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCMAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCM Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCM Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.