Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Buys Shares of 400,000 CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned approximately 1.72% of CF Acquisition Corp. VII at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFFS. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,189,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFFS remained flat at $9.98 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,825. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VII

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

