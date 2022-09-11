Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Has $5.57 Million Stock Holdings in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. cut its position in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 568,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,649 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 2.14% of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 4.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 699,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,991,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 2.2% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 674,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,851. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and build a company in the consumer or distribution sector.

