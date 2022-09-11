Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Makes New $6.70 Million Investment in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 225,914 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 20.0% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,647,143 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $78,514,000 after buying an additional 90,408 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 58.9% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 21,295 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $3,962,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Foot Locker to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, September 4th. OTR Global lowered Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Foot Locker to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of FL traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $38.38. 1,829,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,568,090. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.37. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $57.76.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

