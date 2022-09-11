Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Purchases 350,000 Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 792,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 0.40% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II worth $7,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $489,000. 62.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.77. 185,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,868. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $9.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Profile

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or information and business services sector.

