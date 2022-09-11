Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Sells 108,273 Shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lowered its position in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,578,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,273 shares during the quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned approximately 3.70% of Far Peak Acquisition worth $25,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 58,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Far Peak Acquisition by 18.8% in the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 15,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Far Peak Acquisition Price Performance

Far Peak Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.86 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 254,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,798. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86.

About Far Peak Acquisition

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries.

