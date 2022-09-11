Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Sells 24,871 Shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. cut its holdings in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,871 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned 0.97% of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEGA. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth $9,981,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 7,428.3% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,021,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the fourth quarter worth $2,940,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth $1,466,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the fourth quarter worth $973,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LEGA remained flat at $9.88 during midday trading on Friday. 27,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,207. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $12.70.

About Lead Edge Growth Opportunities

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities with software, Internet, and technology-enabled companies.

