Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Trims Holdings in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,415 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Powered Brands were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Powered Brands during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Powered Brands during the first quarter worth $491,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Powered Brands during the fourth quarter worth $1,224,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Powered Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 191,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Powered Brands during the fourth quarter worth $2,062,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Powered Brands Price Performance

POW remained flat at $9.92 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,896. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. Powered Brands has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

Powered Brands Company Profile

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Powered Brands was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

