Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Applied DNA Sciences to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

APDN stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.07.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.19. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 68.79% and a negative return on equity of 158.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter worth $34,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. 10.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

