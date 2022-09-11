Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.65-$7.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.92 billion-$4.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.92 billion.

Shares of AIT stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $108.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,284. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.43. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $80.93 and a 1 year high of $121.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

AIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,041.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,041.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,110.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,309,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 150.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 99,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 157.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

