April 24-Hour Volume Reaches $13,115.00 (APRIL)

April (APRIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. April has a market cap of $2.07 million and $13,115.00 worth of April was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, April has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One April coin can now be purchased for about $0.0514 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00035920 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,680.77 or 1.00001038 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00036635 BTC.

April Profile

April is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2021. April’s total supply is 121,536,600 coins and its circulating supply is 40,186,600 coins. The official website for April is apriloracle.com. April’s official Twitter account is @Aprilmyoracle.

April Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “April is a blockchain based project which builds Decentralized Applications (Dapps) where users earn rewards by playing games based on real-world events. A real-world event could be a football match played between two countries. Real-world event games are powered by our decentralized identity technologies.Telegram Docs”

