Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) is PDT Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,681 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Arch Resources comprises about 0.6% of PDT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.34% of Arch Resources worth $7,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 5.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 7.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 38.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James N. Chapman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.10 per share, for a total transaction of $123,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Resources Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $234.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

Shares of ARCH stock traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.50. The stock had a trading volume of 624,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,353. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.54 and a 12 month high of $183.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.49.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $19.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.86 by ($2.56). Arch Resources had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 126.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 59.31 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.04%.

About Arch Resources

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.