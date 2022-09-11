Aristeia Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,686,215 Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,686,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,244,000. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III makes up approximately 0.5% of Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 3.58% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HIII traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,078. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Profile

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

