Aristeia Capital LLC Has $8.10 Million Stock Position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON)

Aristeia Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 816,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,860 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II were worth $8,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 6.2% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 1.1% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 103,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $145,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 751,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,383,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HZON remained flat at $9.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 594,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,761. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91.

Horizon Acquisition Co. II Profile

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. Horizon Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

