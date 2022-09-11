Aristeia Capital LLC Makes New Investment in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,955,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,161,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCOB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,318,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,832,000 after buying an additional 822,936 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,328,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after purchasing an additional 766,828 shares during the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the 1st quarter valued at $2,940,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 325,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 233,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the 4th quarter valued at $715,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCOB stock remained flat at $9.90 on Friday. ScION Tech Growth II has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82. The company has a market cap of $426.89 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of -0.02.

ScION Tech Growth II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, and broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

