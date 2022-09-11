Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,459,200 RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,459,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,234,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 3.38% of RXR Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

RXR Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

RXR Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. 311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,995. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79.

About RXR Acquisition

RXR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a company servicing the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

