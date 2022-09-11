Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 750,000 LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 2.15% of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $497,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $993,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $994,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $1,860,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I alerts:

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. 8,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,908. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Company Profile

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to aqcuire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.