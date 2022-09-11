Aristeia Capital LLC Takes Position in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,112,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,915,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LVRA. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Levere by 8,508.5% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,130,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,682 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Levere during the 4th quarter valued at $14,338,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Levere by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 900,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 338,691 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Levere during the 4th quarter valued at $2,144,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Levere by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 51,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Levere alerts:

Levere Price Performance

Shares of LVRA stock remained flat at $9.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,022. Levere Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80.

Levere Company Profile

Levere Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses to identify and acquire business operating in the mobility sector, including the development of autonomous driving, connected vehicles, mobility services, and electric vehicles in the Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Levere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.