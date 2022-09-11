Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Shares Acquired by G2 Investment Partners Management LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its position in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,374 shares during the quarter. Arteris makes up 1.7% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Arteris worth $7,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Arteris during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Arteris during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Arteris during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Arteris by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Arteris during the 4th quarter worth $921,000. 22.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Arteris from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AIP traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.55. 120,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,284. Arteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Arteris had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 78.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wayne C. Cantwell sold 25,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $180,828.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,085.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arteris news, Director Wayne C. Cantwell sold 25,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $180,828.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,085.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne C. Cantwell sold 4,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $33,189.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,089.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,966 shares of company stock worth $493,246 over the last ninety days. 48.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

