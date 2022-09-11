ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in ASML by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,382,000 after buying an additional 12,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 31,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,197,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.91.

ASML traded up $18.25 on Friday, reaching $501.00. 1,013,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,499. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $514.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $559.34. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $412.67 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The company has a market cap of $205.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

