ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ASOMY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ASOS from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,700 ($20.54) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ASOS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASOS has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,302.22.

ASOS Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. ASOS has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $46.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

