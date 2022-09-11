aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Shares Sold by Deep Track Capital LP

Deep Track Capital LP lowered its position in aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,028,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 71,485 shares during the quarter. Deep Track Capital LP’s holdings in aTyr Pharma were worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIFE. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Tikvah Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $9,157,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $3.64 on Friday. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.85.

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIFE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, aTyr Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Shukla bought 15,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $43,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,498.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

