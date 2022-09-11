Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

AUTO has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Auto Trader Group to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 516 ($6.23) to GBX 601 ($7.26) in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 660 ($7.97) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.70) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 715 ($8.64) to GBX 690 ($8.34) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 709.50 ($8.57).

Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 658.40 ($7.96) on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of GBX 499.40 ($6.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 751.40 ($9.08). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 629.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 613.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,532.31.

In other news, insider Nathan Coe sold 82,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.06), for a total transaction of £482,331.44 ($582,807.44).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

