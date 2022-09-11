Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Sold by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 41,132 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Autohome by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 387,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,436,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Autohome by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 24,041 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Autohome by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA raised Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.30 to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Autohome Price Performance

ATHM stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $52.34.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Autohome had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $258.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autohome

(Get Rating)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.