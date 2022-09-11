Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Position Raised by Cota Capital Management LLC

Cota Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,995 shares during the quarter. Avalara comprises approximately 7.5% of Cota Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cota Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Avalara worth $35,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Avalara by 54.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 65.0% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,709,000 after purchasing an additional 786,996 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter worth about $4,222,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara Price Performance

AVLR stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,567,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,792,841. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -51.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $190.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.16). Avalara had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $93.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $1,836,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 583,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,590,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

