AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Receives 14.82 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 14.82.

AVDX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of AVDX stock opened at 8.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of 7.90. AvidXchange has a 1 year low of 5.86 and a 1 year high of 27.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of -5.97.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.21 by 0.10. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 56.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of 76.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 72.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AvidXchange will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 3,250 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 9.14, for a total value of 29,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,375 shares in the company, valued at 515,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 33.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

