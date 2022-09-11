Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an underweight rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Avnet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.43.

NASDAQ AVT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.70. 650,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,985. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Avnet has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $50.19.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avnet will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,063,786.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

