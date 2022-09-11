Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) PT Set at C$9.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$9.00 target price on Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

AYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a C$10.00 target price for the company.

Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$8.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$840.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.50. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of C$4.98 and a 1-year high of C$11.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.94.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

