B. Riley Downgrades Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to Neutral

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $42.00. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Zumiez Stock Performance

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $27.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $536.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.51. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zumiez

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $219.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.50 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 6.65%. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zumiez will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 2.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,313,550 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,152,000 after buying an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 22.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 950,880 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $24,723,000 after purchasing an additional 172,974 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 368,666 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,048 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 134.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,008 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 173,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

