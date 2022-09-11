Bank of America Downgrades American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) to Neutral

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $16.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE AXL opened at $9.71 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,282,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,834,000 after purchasing an additional 540,198 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,461,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 243,792 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,745,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,821,000 after purchasing an additional 72,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,553,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,336,000 after purchasing an additional 77,059 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.